Prince William to make historic visit to the West Bank

Prince William will visit the West Bank next month when he becomes the first member of the British Royal Family to visit the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The trip to the Holy Land, which had already been announced, will include a visit to Ramallah.

The Duke of Cambridge will travel there after visiting Jerusalem on his most politically sensitive trip yet.

Kensington Palace said the visit to the region - in the last week of June - is being made at the request of the Foreign Office and will take in Amman and Jerash in Jordan as well as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Members of the Royal Family have been to the region before – but not on an official tour.

The Prince of Wales went to Israel for two major funerals – including the funeral of the former president Shimon Peres.

The details of Prince William’s visit have yet to be announced but it’s thought he could visit the grave of his great-grandmother, Alice of Battenburg.