Russia held hostage by disputes involving Trump, says Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin has bemoaned troubled relations with the US, saying Russia wants to improve them but is effectively held hostage by the disputes surrounding Donald Trump. Mr Putin’s comments, during a meeting with top editors of international news agencies, underlined how Russia’s once-high hopes for improved relations under Mr Trump have eroded. Although the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Russia and expelled scores of its diplomats, Russian politicians generally portray Mr Trump as blocked by domestic opposition from fulfilling his campaign promises of improving relations with Moscow.

Earlier in the day, speaking at an annual economic forum, Mr Putin sharply criticised Mr Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iranian nuclear deal, saying it could trigger dangerous instability. The Russian leader said the US withdrawal from the 2015 agreement came even as the international nuclear watchdog confirmed that Tehran was fulfilling its obligations. “What should it be punished for, then?” Mr Putin asked. Mr Trump’s administration has demanded that Iran stop the enrichment of uranium and end its involvement in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Afghanistan in order to negotiate a new deal. “If international agreements are revised every four years it would offer zero horizon for planning,” Mr Putin said. “It will create the atmosphere of nervousness and lack of trust.” During the meeting with editors, Mr Putin declined to assess relations between Mr Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, but said the United States should not try to take a hard line with the country.

