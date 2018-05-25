Sanctions used as tool to crush competition, says Putin

Vladimir Putin has claimed that sanctions are being used as a political tool in order to “crush” global competition.

The Russian president said that “far-fetched excuses” were being made “in the interest of national security” in order to “crush competitors or extort concessions”.

“This sanctions and restriction spiral is only worsening,” he added.

Mr Putin also raised concerns over protectionism, saying the “system of multilateral cooperation built over decades” is now being “roughly broken”.

“Market openness and honest competitiveness is pushed out by withdrawal, restrictions and sanctions. You can apply different terms but the essence is the same,” he said.

The Russian leader was speaking during a keynote plenary session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday, alongside French president Emmanuel Macron, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese vice president Wang Qishan and International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde.