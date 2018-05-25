Suspect held after two hurt in US school shooting

An armed offender has opened fire at a US middle school, injuring an adult and a child before a suspect was taken into custody, authorities said.

The victims in the attack at Noblesville West Middle School, in suburban Indianapolis, were taken to hospital in Indianapolis and their families were notified, said Bryant Orem, a spokesman for Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody, he said.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said an adult victim was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and a child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

She had no information on the victims’ ages or the seriousness of their injuries.