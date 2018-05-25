Theresa May spotted watching cricket at Lord’s

The Prime Minister echoed the frustration of many England cricket fans as she watched Joe Root’s team struggle at Lord’s. Theresa May watched Pakistan drive home their advantage as England toiled in the field on day two of the first test match of the summer.

As the visitors built a first-innings lead, the Prime Minister acknowledged she would have liked to have seen a better performance from England’s bowlers at the home of cricket. She said it was “lovely to spend a few hours” at the test match but added: “If only we’d seen one or two more wickets…”

