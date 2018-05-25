Thunderstorm threat puts dampener on ‘warm’ bank holiday weekend forecast

It is set to be a very warm bank holiday weekend but thunderstorms could put a dampener on the long break for some. It will still be a “warm to very warm” bank holiday weekend for most and hopes that temperatures could tip 30C (86F) are now “not impossible but less likely”, according to Met Office forecaster Bonnie Diamond.

Anyone who is lucky enough to be in Northern Ireland, which along with Scotland will see “the best of the sunshine”, could come close to enjoying record bank holiday temperatures. The current record for Northern Ireland is 25.2C (77.4F), set in Strabane in 1978. The warmest late May bank holiday weekend on record is officially 32.8C (91F), set on the May 29 1944 bank holiday Monday in Horsham, West Sussex, and Tunbridge Wells, in Kent, together with London’s Regent’s Park just a few days ahead of D-Day.

Hopes that temperatures could tip 30C (86F) are 'less likely', according to the Met Office

London could hit 26-29C (79-84F) – just a little shy of the warmest day of 2018 so far which was the 29.1C (84.4F) recorded at London’s St James’s Park on April 19. It will feel warmest across southern England and Wales, where temperatures could rise into the high 20s. The heat is on in Southampton which can expect 25-26C (77-79F), Bristol may get 25C (77F) while it may reach 19C (66F) in Aberdeen and 18C (64F) in Newcastle.

But not everywhere will stay dry through the weekend, with the risk of some heavy and thundery showers mainly across the south and south west of the country. Plans to enjoy barbecue weather outdoors may have to be put on hold, or at least checked the day before committing, as there is a threat of thunderstorms throughout the bank holiday weekend. Southern England, the South West and Wales are set to be cloudier, very warm and at risk of thunderstorms.

