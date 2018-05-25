Trump: North Korea statement on summit ‘good news’

Donald Trump has welcomed North Korea’s latest statement on nuclear talks as “good news” and said: “We will soon see where it will lead.” The North Korean government said it was still “willing to give the US time and opportunities” to reconsider talks “at any time, at any format”.

The statement was issued in response to Mr Trump’s abrupt cancellation of the June summit between the two countries in the US bid to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon. The US president tweeted: “Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!” On Thursday he had withdrawn from the June 12 summit, writing to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to blame “tremendous anger and open hostility” from Pyongyang, but holding out hope that the meeting could happen. North Korea’s vice foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan called Mr Trump’s decision “unexpected” and “very regrettable”, and said the cancellation of the talks shows “how grave the status of historically deep-rooted hostile North Korea-US relations is and how urgently a summit should be realised to improve ties”.