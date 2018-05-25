Unconscionable that elected politicians have no say in major decisions – Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has said it is “unconscionable” for elected politicians to have no say in major decisions in Northern Ireland as he called on the Stormont parties to come together to resurrect devolution.

The Labour leader visited Londonderry in the North West on the second day of a two-day trip to learn more about how Brexit affects the country.

Recently a civil service decision to approve a major incinerator project in the continued absence of powersharing ministers was overturned by the courts.

Mr Corbyn said: “It is unconscionable that you have civil servants making major decisions, then challenged by the courts, with elected politicians having no say whatsoever.”

Stormont has not sat for months following a dispute over a botched green energy scheme.

The Labour leader attended a business breakfast in Londonderry on Friday.

He said he was seeking a customs partnership with the EU to ensure there were no regulatory barriers after Brexit.