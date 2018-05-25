Unloved community sites transformed in ‘greening grey Britain’ scheme

Food growing at an urban sheltered housing scheme and a “sanctuary” garden for dementia sufferers are among projects transforming local spaces, the Royal Horticultural Society said. This year, 44 local gardening groups will work with children and young people to help turn unused or unloved sites into community areas with planting and colour, as part of the RHS’s Greening Grey Britain scheme. The programme, now in its third year, aims to turn the tide of front gardens and communal areas becoming paved over and towns and cities increasingly turning into “concrete jungles”.

The site where a sanctuary garden will be created for people with dementia

This year’s schemes include the rejuvenation of a garden in a sheltered housing community in Stratford, East London, where teenage Metropolitan Police cadets will help residents grow fresh fruit and vegetables. A sanctuary garden will be created for people with dementia in Dunbar, East Lothian, with secondary school children at risk of permanent exclusion helped to develop their horticultural skills alongside a community gardening group. Among the other schemes being backed by the RHS, supported by Chelsea Flower Show sponsors M&G Investments, are a corridor of colour along a busy a road in Manchester, a revamped West Yorkshire railway station and a community garden in Sunderland.

All the schemes get help and advice from an RHS gardening expert, as well as £500 worth of plants and materials. Andrea Van Sittart, RHS head of community outreach, said: “Our towns and cities are rapidly becoming concrete jungles, covered in paving and with little space left for plants. “We’re helping communities fight back and show that even small pockets of green space can make a big difference to people’s lives and the environment.”

One of last year's projects with charity Young Saheliya, Glasgow, to green their 'grey' courtyard