US restaurant gunman shot dead by passers-by had gun licence

A man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot by bystanders was legally authorised to carry a firearm, authorities have said. Oklahoma City Police Captain Bo Mathews said investigators were trying to determine a motive behind the attack that wounded four people. He said the only interaction police had with the suspected gunman, 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, was during a domestic assault call when Tilghman was 13.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A police report from that 2003 incident indicates Tilghman was arrested after his mother told police he punched her several times during a dispute over a vacuum cleaner. Mr Mathews said the shooting appeared to be random but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. “It looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there,” Mr Mathews said during a Friday news conference. Mr Mathews stressed that the investigation was ongoing and confirmed that Tilghman’s mental health was being looked into.

Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt near the scene of the shooting (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP) Credit: Jennifer Stong hugs Tasha Hunt near the scene of the shooting (Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman via AP)