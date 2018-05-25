What the papers say – May 25

Donald Trump’s dramatic decision to cancel next month’s summit with North Korea dominates the headlines on Friday. The US president suggested China was to blame for the deterioration in relations, reports The Times, as Mr Trump veered between threats of military action and entreaties to Kim Jong Un to schedule another meeting.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A formal letter to Mr Kim told how Mr Trump had “very much been looking forward” to meeting the North Korean leader, but that he felt it inappropriate to continue with the summit based on the “tremendous anger and open hostility” in Pyongyang’s most recent statement, The Guardian says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i reports that the announcement had prompted “international dismay”, while the Financial Times says both sides had fallen back into the “rhetorical brinkmanship” that had previously raised fears of a military confrontation.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood star Morgan Freeman lead the Daily Mirror. The paper says the actor had been accused of inappropriate behaviour by eight women. Freeman later issued a statement apologising to anyone who felt “uncomfortable or disrespected”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph reports that a group of survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze accused the fire service of failures which they claim contributed to the death toll.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Court cases feature on the front of both The Sun and the Metro. The Sun reports on the conviction of a soldier who tried to kill his wife by sabotaging her parachute, while the Metro carries the case of a couple who tortured and murdered a French nanny.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail reports that England’s population is set to rise by more than three million over the next decade to almost 60 million, according to official forecasts.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express features a warning from Gavin Williamson over “increasing aggression” from Russia, while the Independent says EU officials tore into Britain’s “fantasy” Brexit strategy.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star claims football star Ronaldinho is to marry two women at the same time.