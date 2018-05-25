World War One Veterans Association founder Dennis Goodwin dies aged 91

The founder of the World War One Veterans Association has died at the age of 91, his family have announced. Dennis Goodwin, who died at his Sussex home on Monday, was awarded the MBE in 2008 for his services to veterans. Mr Goodwin, who leaves behind his widow Brenda, set up the veterans association in 1989 and, with his son Stephen, he brought together 400 survivors of the Great War. He helped arrange pilgrimages to France and Flanders and other memorial sites as well as to events at Buckingham Palace, the House of Lords and around the country.

Dennis Goodwin is survived by his wife Brenda (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Credit: Dennis Goodwin is survived by his wife Brenda (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A family statement said: “It has to be said that, but for Dennis, many of them would never have been acknowledged. “As the veterans diminished in numbers, the super centenarians came into their own and Dennis, along with Brenda and others, took Henry Allingham (who reached the age of 113 years, he was Britain’s oldest man and last survivor of World War One), Harry Patch and Bill Stone to all the remembrances and other functions until 2009 when the last one died. “During that time we met almost every member of the royal family, many celebrities, all of whom were fascinated by the veterans. “He wrote a book about Henry setting out his life and Her Majesty the Queen awarded Dennis with the MBE for his services to the veterans.”

Dennis Goodwin is made an MBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace (Johnny Green/PA) Credit: Dennis Goodwin is made an MBE by the Queen at Buckingham Palace (Johnny Green/PA)