Apparent abortion rights victory prompt calls for action in Northern Ireland

The apparent landslide in favour of liberalising abortion laws in the Irish Republic has prompted fresh calls for similar action north of the border.

If exit poll data is confirmed and Irish citizens have voted to radically reform the state’s strict abortion regime, Northern Ireland will soon become the only part of Britain and Ireland were terminations are all but outlawed.

The UK Government’s International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt was among those referencing the situation in Belfast as she pointed to the historic events in Dublin.

She tweeted: “Based on the exit poll, a historic & great day for Ireland, & a hopeful one for Northern Ireland. That hope must be met. #HomeToVote stories are a powerful and moving testimony as to why this had to happen and that understanding & empathy exists between generations. #trustwomen”