Boots owner denies overcharging NHS for mouthwash used by cancer patients

The owner of Boots has denied overcharging the NHS for a mouthwash used by cancer patients.

The Times alleged on Saturday that Walgreens Boots Alliance charged £3,220 for the pain-relieving product that can cost £93.

Health Minister Steve Brine called for a possible investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which confirmed it was considering a complaint.

A Walgreens Boots Alliance spokesman said: “We firmly reject accusations of overcharging the NHS.

“Our senior company leaders have already recently met with officials from the Department of Health to discuss the specials products.”

Mr Brine said the public would take an “extremely dim view” of any company found to be “exploiting” the NHS.

“We have asked the Competition and Markets Authority to consider investigating as a priority,” he added.