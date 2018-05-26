China orders fresh crackdown on religious statues

China’s ruling Communist Party has ordered local governments to crack down on the construction of large outdoor religious statues amid increasing restrictions on expression of faith of all kinds.

The directive from the United Front Work Department mainly targets followers of Buddhism and Taoism, two of China’s five officially recognised religions.

“The meeting required all localities to take up the regulation of large outdoor religious statues as their top priority in preventing the further commercialisation of Buddhism and Toaism,” the directive said.