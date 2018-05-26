Councils want more powers to put brakes on lorries ‘chaos’

New powers are needed to tackle lorry drivers who ignore weight restrictions, council leaders have said.

Lorries which exceed weight, height or width limits are causing “chaos” in villages and on roads, according to the Local Government Association (LGA).

There have been a number of incidents involving heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) getting stuck and causing disruption in recent months.

In Leeds and Durham, lorries were wedged under bridges, while an HGV in Liverpool caused an hour of delays as it struggled to turn around to avoid a low bridge.

All three roads were “clearly marked” as being unfit for the vehicles involved, the LGA said.