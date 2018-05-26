Duke of Sussex pub honours newly-married couple with portrait swing sign

A pub called the Duke of Sussex has honoured the newly-married royal couple with a swing sign featuring their portraits.

Based in Waterloo, London, the venue in Baylis Road unveiled the creation featuring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday after it was painted by the artist Paul Karslake.

Rupert Clevely, the chief executive of Hippo Inns which owns the pub, said the idea to create the new sign was a joint decision between him and his wife of 32 years, Joanna.

He told the Press Association: “I think it represents a very inclusive society, it is a nod at having a bit of fun in support of them and celebrating their relationship and the wedding.