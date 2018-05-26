Fulham are promoted to the Premier League after beating Aston Villa in the Championship Playoff Final at Wembley

Fulham are back in the big time after winning a thrilling Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Aston Villa, with Tom Cairney ending their four-year Premier League absence in a pulsating encounter. Saturday may be the day of the Champions League final but the financial implications of the second-tier showpiece - worth at least £160million of additional revenue to the victor - dwarfs the Kiev showpiece.

Denis Odoi was dismissed late in the second half Credit: PA

Fulham were favourites with the bookmakers - and perhaps the neutrals - on their first trip to Wembley since 1975, and emerged 1-0 winners against Steve Bruce's Aston Villa after clinging onto Cairney's first-half strike, Denis Odoi's sending off 20 minutes from time led to a jittery end for Slavisa Jokanovic's Whites, but they dug deep to secure the biggest financial prize in world football on a day to cherish.

Jack Grealish was at the heart of Aston Villa's play Credit: PA

The decisive blow came midway through the first half as Fulham offered a glimpse of the football that has earned so many plaudits this term, with 18-year-old Ryan Sessegnon superbly threading through Cairney to fire home. Villa looked ripe for the taking as skipper John Terry struggled but Bruce, a man who knows a thing or two about promotion, got them firing in the second half.

Steve Bruce missed out on taking his Aston Villa side up Credit: PA