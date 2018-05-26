Morgan Freeman denies allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour

Morgan Freeman has said that he "did not assault women" as he issued a second statement in response to allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behaviour.

The 80-year-old Hollywood star was accused of repeatedly behaving in ways that made women feel uncomfortable on film sets and at his production company Revelations Entertainment, in an investigation by CNN.

The actor had initially apologised to "anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected" following the reports.

In a fresh statement, Freeman said that he is "devastated that 80 years of my life is at risk of being undermined, in the blink of an eye" due to the reports on Thursday.

He said: "All victims of assault and harassment deserve to be heard. And we need to listen to them.

"But it is not right to equate horrific incidents of sexual assault with misplaced compliments or humour.

"I admit that I am someone who feels a need to try to make women - and men - feel appreciated and at ease around me. As a part of that, I would often try to joke with and compliment women, in what I thought was a light-hearted and humorous way.

"Clearly I was not always coming across the way I intended."