Real Madrid win the Champions League after defeating Liverpool in Kiev

Gareth Bale was the star as Real Madrid won their thirteenth European Cup, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the Champions League final.

The reds lost Mo Salah after just half an hour and struggled to recover. They had looked the better team for the majority of the opening stages but after Karim Benzema opened the scoring, Jurgen Klopp's side were always playing catch up.

Bale came off the bench in the second half to put Los Blancos ahead, and in spectacular style too. His overhead kick might as well have been his first touch, having only moment earlier entered play for the departing Isco.

