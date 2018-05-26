Saracens crowned Aviva Premiership champions after beating Exeter Chiefs at Twickenham

Saracens were crowned Aviva Premiership champions for a third time in four seasons after ending Exeter's title reign at Twickenham. First-half tries by number eight Billy Vunipola and wing Chris Wyles sent Saracens on the way to a 27-10 victory as Chiefs' hopes of claiming a second successive Premiership crown dried up in the south-west London sunshine. Wyles added a second touchdown after 47 minutes and there was no way back for Exeter after that as Saracens collected Premiership silverware for a fourth time in their history. Saracens fly-half Owen Farrell, who will captain England on their three-Test tour to South Africa next month, kicked two conversions before going off 15 minutes from time, appearing to be in discomfort, with Ben Spencer adding a late penalty and Nathan Earle a 79th-minute try.

Nathan Earle goes over for a Saracens try at Twickenham Credit: PA

Exeter's points came through an early Joe Simmonds penalty and a Gareth Steenson try that Steenson converted but despite finishing well clear of Saracens over the 22-game regular Premiership season, they could not withstand their opponents' superior pace and power that was driven by man-of-the-match Mako Vunipola. England head coach Eddie Jones looked on as Billy Vunipola, who overcame a hamstring injury concern to start the final and featured for an hour, opened Saracens' account following an initial 15 minutes that Exeter dominated. And when United States international Wyles, making his farewell appearance before retiring from professional rugby, struck four minutes later, Exeter were left chasing the game before ultimately suffering a first defeat since mid-February. Exeter forced the final's first mistake when Saracens wing Sean Maitland spilled Chiefs scrum-half Nic White's high kick, and then the defending champions did what they do best - keep possession and go through numerous phases.

Sam Simmonds was on the losing side as Exeter lost to Saracens Credit: PA

There was also a high-risk element to Exeter's passing game, which they continued with after Simmonds kicked them into a fifth-minute lead. It took Saracens 15 minutes to move inside Exeter's 22, but they struck from their first opportunity after Farrell's clever kick into space found full-back Alex Goode, who kept the ball and set up an imposing attacking platform. It enabled Saracens to free their heavyweight ball-carriers, and Billy Vunipola touched down from close range for a try that Farrell converted. Vunipola, who has endured an injury-hit season, initially looked as though he had taken a knock, but he quickly rejoined his team-mates before Saracens cut Exeter's defence wide open. Goode was again heavily involved, firing an overhead pass to Maitland, who had switched wings, and he completely committed Exeter's final defender before sending an unmarked Wyles in at the corner, securing a nine-point advantage.

Exeter dominated the early stages at Twickenham Credit: PA