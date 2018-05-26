Shoppers ‘using carrots to swipe avocados in self-service scam’

Shoppers are reportedly stealing expensive avocados by passing them off as carrots at self-service tills.

Carrots are one of the cheapest vegetables by weight, which has led to suspicions that supermarket customers are abusing electronic checkouts in a shoplifting scam.

Emmeline Taylor, a senior lecturer in criminology at City, University of London, said people switch labels or deliberately input the wrong item to pay less for produce.

She told The Times newspaper that she first spotted the trend in Australia and it is also happening in Britain.

“I was working with retailers to reduce shoplifting when one major supermarket discovered it had sold more carrots than it had ever had in stock,” she said.