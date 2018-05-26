Sir Richard Branson training to be astronaut as space race hots up

Sir Richard Branson has revealed that he is training to become an astronaut as he takes the fight to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos in the commercial space race.

The billionaire, who is attempting to get his space tourism company Virgin Galactic off the ground, said that he will be catapulted into space within months.

“We’re talking about months not years – so it’s close. There are exciting times ahead,” he told BBC Radio 4’s You And Yours, to be broadcast on Monday.

“I’m going for astronaut training, I’m going for fitness training, centrifuge and other training so that my body will hopefully cope well when I go to space.”

Sir Richard, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and Amazon founder Mr Bezos are leading the charge in commercial space travel as they race to get tourists into space.