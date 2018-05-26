'Send us victorious' - fans choose England World Cup bus slogan

A national anthem-inspired slogan will adorn the side of the England team’s World Cup bus.

After a vote by fans online, “Send us victorious” emerged as the winner from a choice that also included “Drive forward as one” and “Pride. Passion. Together”.

Despite the nation’s recent controversy over slogans on the side of buses, thousands of fans voted for the winning entry and will be hoping it rings true for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions team.

More than 11,000 fans voted on Twitter, with 44% opting for the third option and 43% for the first slogan, which won when votes from other social networks were counted.