Britain's Johanna Konta crashes out of the French Open in the first round in straight sets defeat to Yulia Putintseva

Johanna Konta suffered more pain in Paris after another first-round exit at the French Open.

The British number one has still yet to win a main draw match at Roland Garros after bowing out meekly to Yulia Putintseva, the world number 93.

It was another hugely disappointing performance from Konta, who pre-tournament had insisted she has the game to be a success on clay.

An unforced error count of 32 suggested otherwise as Putintseva ran out an ultimately comfortable 6-4 6-3 winner.

The 23-year-old from Kazakhstan joins the similarly unheralded Julia Gorges and, from last year, the then world number 109 Hsieh Su-wei in sending Konta crashing at the first hurdle.