Chance of hottest day of 2018 after thunderstorms cause flash floods

Monday could be the hottest day of the year so far after more than a month’s rainfall deluged parts of Birmingham in just one hour on Sunday. Thunderstorms and heavy downpours swept across the country on Sunday, causing flash flooding that left a major route into Birmingham impassable because of water up to 5ft deep. The Met Office said a site at Winterbourne, in Edgbaston, recorded 58mm of rainfall in just one hour on Sunday afternoon, and 81mm in a 12-hour period. The monthly average for the West Midlands region in May is 55mm, meteorologist Craig Snell said.

But he said the torrential rain had been “very localised”, pointing out that another site 10 miles away at Coleshill recorded just 3mm of rain in 12 hours. The heavy downpours could continue for some on Monday, with a yellow weather warning for rain in place as thunderstorms roll south through Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire overnight. Mr Snell said: “We won’t see the scenes we saw last night. “There could be a few very short-lived thunderstorms but overall it will be a much quieter night.”

