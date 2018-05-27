Conservative leads way as Colombia’s presidential election heads for run-off

Colombia’s presidential election is heading to a run-off after conservative former senator Ivan Duque finished first in voting on Sunday.

He is likely to face off against leftist former rebel Gustavo Petro, who had the seemingly unsurmountable edge in a tight race for second place.

With almost all polling stations reporting, Mr Duque won 39%. He was trailed by Mr Petro, who won 25% and former Medellin mayor Sergio Fajardo, who finished with 24%.