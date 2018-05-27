Government ‘back-pedalling’ on Syria, claims father of Briton killed in battle

The father of the first British woman to die fighting with Kurdish forces in Syria has accused the Government of “back-pedalling” amid his calls to bring her body home.

Dirk Campbell said it now seemed even more likely his daughter Anna’s body would be “left to rot” on the battlefield in Afrin after claiming a meeting with Alistair Burt, minister of state for the Middle East, gave him little confidence of progress.

Ms Campbell died in March after apparently being hit during Turkish air strikes while fighting with the Kurdish Women’s Protection Units (YPJ).

In an open letter to the Government last week, Mr Campbell claimed Turkish authorities had flouted international humanitarian law by not doing their duty in searching for the dead and preventing their bodies being “bespoiled”.

He said charities were prevented from getting to the site to assist, and as a result, his daughter’s body has still not been brought back to the UK.

The 67-year-old has since met officials after calling on the Government to do more to address the “atrocities” in Syria and to help him be reunited with his daughter.

The 26-year-old is the eighth Briton to have died in the country so far.

She flew to Syria via Lebanon about a year ago where she joined the YPJ, an all-female brigade of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which has about 50,000 Kurdish men and women fighting against Isis in the north of the country.

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Campbell, of Lewes, East Sussex, said: “It is a scandalous state of affairs.

“I had hoped for a less equivocal response from the Foreign Office. It is just completely back-pedalling. They are not supporting the Kurds.”