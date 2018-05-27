Jacob Rees-Mogg 'priced out' of Mayfair as he plays down ambitions of being Prime Minister

Jacob Rees-Mogg has played down speculation he harbours ambitions to become Prime Minister after he moved nearer to Parliament.

Popular Tory MP Mr Rees-Mogg recently moved his family from their home in Mayfair to a house in Cowley Street, Westminster.

But when asked by ITV News if this was in lines with career ambitions, Mr Rees-Mogg said it had been to do with money.

"The Cowley Street thing is absolute nonsense," he said.

"I am a father of six children and I have moved from Mayfair to Cowley Street because Cowley Street is cheaper and I couldn't afford a bigger property in Mayfair."