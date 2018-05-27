London to introduce contactless payment scheme for buskers in 'world first'

London is to introduce a contactless payment scheme for buskers in what organisers say is a world first. Busk in London, a Mayor of London initiative, has partnered with technology company iZettle to hand performers readers that allow them to set a fixed amount of money to donate and accept contactless payments from passers-by. The project will allow street musicians across London to accept payments via cash, contactless cards, wearable technology and chip and pin.

London looks set to introduce contactless busking. Credit: PA

Launching the scheme, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said: “London is a powerhouse of music, having produced artists from Adele to Stormzy, and The xx to Dua Lipa. For London to maintain its status as a global capital of music, it’s vitally important that we support the stars of tomorrow. “Busking helps emerging artists to hone their talent and gives them the chance to perform in front of huge numbers of people. I’m delighted that iZettle has chosen London to launch this innovative scheme – allowing artists to accept donations by card payment, as well as cash. “Now, more Londoners will be able to show their support to the capital’s brilliant, talented street performers.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan is backing the scheme. Credit: PA