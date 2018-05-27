Mercedes accuse FIA of 'throwing them under the bus' over Ferrari concerns

Mercedes have accused Formula One's governing body of "throwing them under a bus" after the FIA revealed specific details of their concerns with rivals Ferrari.

It was confirmed on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix that Lewis Hamilton's championship rival Sebastian Vettel will face no punishment after the FIA cleared his team of breaking any rules.

Mercedes believed that the Italians may have been deploying an illegal power boost this year, and raised the matter with F1's sporting federation ahead of last month's race in Azerbaijan. They did not launch an official protest.

Although the FIA conceded there had been "concerns" over Ferrari's complex battery system, they subsequently cleared the Italians of any wrongdoing.

On Saturday, the FIA's race director Charlie Whiting named James Allison, the Mercedes' technical director who had two spells at Ferrari before moving to Mercedes in 2017, as the man who approached them.