Middle class cocaine users responsible for gang deaths, says Justice Secretary

Middle class drug users should feel “guilt and responsibility” for fuelling the fatal stabbings blighting the UK, the Justice Secretary has said.

David Gauke said those who take cocaine at dinner parties are responsible for fuelling the violence on city streets.

“People who do that have to recognise they are fuelling the industry that’s resulting in the knife crimes, resulting in the difficulties we’re having in prisons,” Mr Gauke told Sky’s Ridge on Sunday.