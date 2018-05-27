Minister vows to push on with abortion laws after overwhelming vote for reform

Ireland’s health minister has pledged to push forward with new abortion laws after the country voted decisively to remove a constitutional bar on terminations.

Simon Harris will seek cabinet’s backing on Tuesday to draft legislation that would allow abortions within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to medical advice and a cooling-off period, and up to 24 weeks in exceptional circumstances.

The new legal framework will be drafted over the summer and is set to be tabled in the Dublin Parliament in the autumn.

Its passage is not expected to meet significant resistance, with a number of prominent anti-abortion TDs acknowledging that the will of the people must be respected.

The Government hopes the new abortion regime will become law by the end of the year.

Those campaigning for liberalisation secured a stunning victory on Saturday, after it was confirmed that 66.4% of voters in Friday’s referendum backed repeal of the controversial Eighth Amendment of the constitution, which bans abortion in all but exceptional circumstances.