Pressure on May mounts for Northern Ireland abortion reform

But the Prime Minister faces a political headache over calls to act because her fragile administration depends on the support of the 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs – who strongly oppose any reform to Northern Ireland’s strict laws.

Two-thirds of voters in Ireland backed reform, leading to calls for an end to the “anomalous” situation in Northern Ireland.

Theresa May faces pressure to reform Northern Ireland’s abortion laws after the Irish referendum overwhelmingly backed reform.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt – who is responsible for the women and equalities brief in Government – said the referendum signalled a “historic and great day for Ireland” and a “hopeful one for Northern Ireland”.

“That hope must be met,” she added.

Former women and equalities minister Nicky Morgan said the referendum result was “a huge milestone in the history of the Republic of Ireland and, I believe, the right decision”.

Mrs Morgan and three other former holders of the women and equalities role – Amber Rudd, Justine Greening and Maria Miller – all back Ms Mordaunt in support for reform in Northern Ireland, the Sunday Times reported.

But DUP MP Ian Paisley said Northern Ireland “should not be bullied into accepting abortion on demand”.

“The settled will of the people has been to afford protections to the unborn life and protect the life of the mother,” he said.

Labour MP Stella Creasy claimed more than 140 parliamentarians had already signalled support for an effort to change the law in Northern Ireland.

And Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said the Prime Minister should take advantage of the current lack of a devolved administration in Stormont and push for reform from Westminster.