Risk of thundery showers over the next few days.

Any thunderstorms slowly dying out overnight, with perhaps a few isolated ones continuing in places. Meanwhile, there will be some low cloud and fog affecting North Sea coasts and southwest England. Dry with clear spells elsewhere. Humid in the south.

Low cloud across northeast Britain should quickly burn back towards the coast on Bank Holiday Monday. Some sunny spells developing for many, but further thunderstorms breaking out in the south. Hot in the south.

A changeable period between Tuesday and Thursday, with further thunderstorms across England and Wales, spreading to some northern parts by Wednesday. Still plenty of dry, bright weather around. Generally very warm.