Seoul: North Korea committed to US summit and denuclearisation

South Korean president Moon Jae-in has said that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un committed in the rivals’ surprise meeting to sitting down with President Donald Trump and to a “complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”. The Korean leaders’ second summit in a month saw bear hugs and broad smiles, but their quickly arranged meeting appears to highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world’s most heavily armed border. At the White House, Mr Trump said negotiations over a potential June 12 summit with Mr Kim that he had earlier cancelled are “going along very well”. Mr Trump told reporters that they are still considering Singapore as the venue for their talks. He said there is a “lot of good will” and denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula would be “a great thing”. The Koreas’ talks, which Mr Moon said Mr Kim requested, capped a whirlwind 24 hours of diplomatic back-and-forth.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands before their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP) Credit: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands before their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP)

It allowed Mr Moon to push for a US-North Korean summit that he sees as the best way to ease animosity that had some fearing a war last year. Mr Kim may see the sit-down with Mr Trump as necessary to easing pressure from crushing sanctions and to winning security assurances in a region surrounded by enemies. Mr Moon told reporters on Sunday that Mr Kim “again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” and told the South Korean leader that he is willing to cooperate to end confrontation and work toward peace for the sake of the successful North Korea-US summit. Mr Moon said he told Mr Kim that Mr Trump has a “firm resolve” to end hostile relations with North Korea and initiate economic cooperation if Kim implements “complete denuclearisation”.

