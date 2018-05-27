The mother of all thunderstorms: London illuminated by ‘intense’ lightning

The “mother of all thunderstorms” has seen spectacular lightning and torrential rain roll over London and parts of the South East.

A Met Office warning of heavy thunderstorms played out in dramatic style on Saturday night as the skies exploded with light and sound over the capital and the Home Counties.

As the warm and humid Bank Holiday weather broke down into the “utterly intense” storm, many on social media shared stunning images of famous landmarks lit by flashes of electricity.

BBC weatherman Tomasz Schafernaker tweeted: “Mother of all #thunderstorms now over London. Oh boy! This UTTERLY INSANE. I’ve never seen a storm with such frequent lightning in my life I don’t think. Mostly sheet lightning and not too loud but flashes are spectacular.”