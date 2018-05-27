Thunderstorms across much of England and Wales. Very warm.

A fine day across much of Scotland and northern England, with much less coastal mist and low cloud. Elsewhere, very warm and humid with sunshine and thunderstorms, these mainly from Wales to southeast England. Feeling cool along eastern coasts.

A few thunderstorms continuing along a line from north Wales to southeast England overnight. Mostly dry elsewhere and fairly warm. Low cloud returning along northeastern and some English Channel coasts.

Mist and low cloud should burn back to the coast leaving some warm sunshine for many on Bank Holiday Monday; very warm across southern England. Some further thunderstorms around but more isolated than Sunday.

Sunshine and further thundery showers over the next few days, gradually creeping further north day on day. Western Scotland seeing the driest and sunniest weather throughout. Warm or very warm away from eastern coasts.