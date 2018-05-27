- ITV Report
Trevor Bayliss has dismissed England match fixing claims as 'outrageous'
Following England's nine-wicket defeat to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday, Bayliss was asked to comment on the claims which have been made in a documentary by TV station Al Jazeera about spot-fixing.
When asked to comment on the claims Bayliss said on Sky Sports: "Outrageous. I knew a documentary was going to be coming out. I wouldn't have a clue what's in it yet, or seen it.
"But, having been there (at the Chennai Test), outrageous is all I can say."
England lost that Test by an innings and 75 runs.
The documentary also contains claims of match-fixing in games featuring both England and Australia in Sri Lanka.
The International Cricket Council has said it will investigate the claims once it has seen all of Al Jazeera's evidence, with the England and Wales Cricket Board already stating it would co-operate with any probe by the game's authorities.
The ECB's chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement: "There is nothing we have seen that would make us doubt any of our players in any way whatsoever.
"The limited information we have been given has been discussed with all the England players.
"They emphatically deny the allegations, have stated categorically that the claims are false and they have our full support.
"Neither ECB nor the ICC is aware of any credible evidence connecting any England players to any form of corruption.
"ECB had been aware of the planned Al Jazeera documentary for some time but have not been given the full content.
"There have been repeated requests for any evidence and unedited materials to be shared with the ICC so they can fully investigate.
"We, like other member boards, are disappointed that Al Jazeera have not been more co-operative and responsible when making such serious allegations.
"ECB has a regular dialogue with the ICC and its anti-corruption unit, fully supports its work and will continue to co-operate with their review."
"Anyone with any information is always encouraged to contact the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit at contactacu@icc-cricket.com or ECB integrity team at anti-corruption@ecb.co.uk."