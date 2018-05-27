Trevor Bayliss has dismissed England match fixing claims as 'outrageous'

Following England's nine-wicket defeat to Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday, Bayliss was asked to comment on the claims which have been made in a documentary by TV station Al Jazeera about spot-fixing. When asked to comment on the claims Bayliss said on Sky Sports: "Outrageous. I knew a documentary was going to be coming out. I wouldn't have a clue what's in it yet, or seen it. "But, having been there (at the Chennai Test), outrageous is all I can say." England lost that Test by an innings and 75 runs.

Australia were caught up in a match-fixing scandal in South Africa Credit: PA

The documentary also contains claims of match-fixing in games featuring both England and Australia in Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council has said it will investigate the claims once it has seen all of Al Jazeera's evidence, with the England and Wales Cricket Board already stating it would co-operate with any probe by the game's authorities. The ECB's chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement: "There is nothing we have seen that would make us doubt any of our players in any way whatsoever. "The limited information we have been given has been discussed with all the England players. "They emphatically deny the allegations, have stated categorically that the claims are false and they have our full support.

The documentary also highlights games featuring Australia and Sri Lanka Credit: PA