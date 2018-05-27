Varadkar should be ashamed by abortion vote, says Donegal Pro-Life leader

The leader of the No campaign in the only constituency to vote against abortion reform has said Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar should be ashamed.

Donegal Pro-Life leader Mary T Sweeney heavily criticised Dublin after the country as a whole opted for change.

In the most northerly part of the Republic, the sprawling county of Donegal, 48% voted yes and 52% no. It was the only one of 40 constituencies to vote no.

Ms Sweeney said: “Donegal Pro-Life says shame on you Leo.

“There is a vibrant pro-life group; beautiful young people stood together in utter disbelief as they realised what was happening across the country.”

She said Donegal had not listened to the marketing ploys used for “suppression” of the truth and what she called the lack of investigative journalism or interest from the media.

She said the Taoiseach had gone from supporting life-affirming views as a doctor to backing what no voters have characterised as the murder of babies.

Mr Varadkar has said life experience, realising things were not as black and white as you got older, and becoming more aware of the difficult experiences facing women, helped change his mind.

Ms Sweeney added: “We are here to lead the country in the pro-life views and we will rebuild the esteem of life through faith and culture and support and pro-life view across Ireland.”

She said it was “nonsense” to suggest Donegal was more influenced by Catholicism.