Pressure builds on Theresa May to change abortion laws in Northern Ireland

Labour has told Theresa May to prove her feminist credentials as pressure builds on the prime minister to reform Northern Ireland’s strict abortion laws. Mrs May had already faced calls from MPs across the Commons – including within her own Cabinet – to resolve the “anomalous” situation in Northern Ireland following the overwhelming referendum result in Ireland in favour of liberalisation.

Why is Theresa May facing pressure on the issue?

Scores of MPs across the Commons have already indicated they are prepared to act to rewrite the current legislation given the absence of a devolved administration in Stormont. The Stormont Assembly is suspended due to the collapse of powersharing months ago. But the Prime Minister faces a political headache over the issue because her fragile administration depends on the support of the 10 Democratic Unionist Party MPs – who strongly oppose any reform to Northern Ireland’s strict laws.

Who is leading the calls from Labour and the Conservatives?

Setting out Labour’s position, shadow women and equalities minister Dawn Butler said: “Fifty years ago, abortion was decriminalised under a Labour government but women in Northern Ireland are still denied this fundamental right, having to travel to mainland UK or faced with potential prosecution and imprisonment at home. “This is an injustice. No woman in the UK should be denied access to a safe, legal abortion.”

The forthcoming Domestic Abuse Bill promised by ministers could be used as a vehicle for MPs hoping to change the law in Northern Ireland. In a sign of the pressure from within Mrs May’s own party, Education Minister Anne Milton suggesting she would back liberalisation if there was a free vote. The current situation “does feel anomalous”, she told ITV’s Peston on Sunday. Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt indicated her support in the wake of the Irish vote and former women and equalities minister Justine Greening said: “It’s clear it’s now time for debate and action to achieve the rights for NI women that we have as women across the rest of the UK.” Labour’s shadow attorney general Baroness Chakrabarti said reform was a matter of fundamental human rights as pro-life campaigners spoke out.

What have pro-life campaigners said?

A woman who fought a long legal battle to liberalise abortion law in Northern Ireland has urged Mrs May to step in. Northern Ireland will be the only part of the UK or Ireland not to allow the procedure after the Republic voted overwhelmingly for change in a referendum at the weekend. Sarah Ewart went for a termination in England in 2013 after doctors told her her unborn baby would not survive outside the womb. Her legal case galvanised an issue which has since made its way to the UK Supreme Court.

Ms Ewart told the BBC: “If we had an assembly here, we would be literally at their doors begging, but we don’t so we are really hoping that we can have help from Westminster and Theresa May to give us the access we need here in Northern Ireland. “It’s a relief that women like me are going to be able to travel down to Dublin to access this procedure, but really we are wanting the help here to have it within our own hospitals in Northern Ireland.”

What has Mrs May said about reform in Northern Ireland?

Theresa May has been urged to support liberalisation of Northern Ireland's laws (Leon Neal/PA)

Downing Street believes that any reform in Northern Ireland “is an issue for Northern Ireland”, a source said, adding “it shows one of the important reasons we need a functioning executive back up and running”. In a post on Twitter, Mrs May said the vote in the Irish Republic was “an impressive show of democracy which delivered a clear and unambiguous result.” She added: “I congratulate the Irish people on their decision and all of #Together4Yes on their successful campaign.”

Has the Irish government entered the debate on action in the North?

Yes campaigners in Dublin Castle (Niall Carson/PA)