Family of Christina Abbotts describe her as 'light in our life' after she is bludgeoned to death

The family of a woman found dead in a bed after failing to turn up to her own birthday celebrations have said the “light in our life” is now “extinguished”.

Christina Abbotts, 29, was found bludgeoned to death in Crawley on Friday night.

Her family described her as “sweet” and “loving” in a tribute released on their behalf by Sussex Police.

They said of Ms Abbotts, who studied in Cirencester and Oxford: “This independent lady, a much travelled person was taken from us far too early.

“Her friends in London and parts of the UK will also be grieving.