Looming Italian election seen as referendum on EU and euro

Italian populists have vowed to convert voter anger over their thwarted bid to govern for the first time into a “de facto referendum” on the European Union, financial markets and eurozone membership. The political turmoil could see the country propelled to fresh elections as soon as late summer. Carlo Cottarelli, an economist with International Monetary Fund experience, was asked by the Italian president to assemble a technocrat government to take the country to elections. With weeks of political uncertainty taking a toll on Italy’s bond and stock markets, Premier-designate Mr Cottarelli said the return to the polls could come as early as after the August holiday or, at the latest, at the start of 2019. Only five days ago, another premier-designate, political novice Giuseppe Conte, stood in the same spot in the Quirinal presidential palace and declared he would he would work to create a “government of change” in what would have been Italy’s — and western Europe’s — first populist government. That dream deflated dramatically on Sunday night when President Sergio Mattarella refused to submit to populist demands that he approve their proposed economy minister, who in the past has recommended having a “Plan B” to exit the eurozone if EU strictures become too tight for Italy.

President Sergio Mattarella refused to submit to populist demands (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP) Credit: President Sergio Mattarella refused to submit to populist demands (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP)

“This isn’t democracy, this isn’t respect for the popular vote,” railed Matteo Salvini, a firebrand populist whose right-wing League was one of the anti-EU parties foiled by Mr Mattarella. “It’s just the last gasp of the strong powers who want Italy as a frightened, precarious slave. “The next elections will be a plebiscite: the people and real life versus the old castes and the ‘Lords of the Spread’,” he added, referring to financial speculators. Milan-based economist Nicola Nobile said it appeared the upcoming election could shape up as a “de facto referendum on Italian membership in the eurozone.” Sharing Mr Salvini’s anger was 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio, the populist who had hoped to govern with him. Mr Di Maio repeatedly called for Mr Mattarella’s impeachment for vetoing their pick for economy minister. He also urged those angry like him to rally in Rome on Saturday. The gathering, likely to double as a campaign rally, coincides with a national holiday celebrating the Republic and features a military parade and VIP reviewing stands in the heart of the capital. Opposition Democrats contended the populists, by calling the rally, wanted to stage the equivalent of the 1922 March on Rome that paved the way for Benito Mussolini’s ascension to power and his Fascist regime. “The campaign that’s being prepared will be frightening,” wrote La Stampa political commentator Marcello Sorgi.

Luigi Di Maio, the populist who had hoped to govern with Matteo Slavini (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP) Credit: Luigi Di Maio, the populist who had hoped to govern with Matteo Slavini (Ettore Ferrari/ANSA via AP)

The commentator predicted the impeachment threat against the president “who only was defending his institutional role and the Constitution is only a taste of what will come”. When Italians voted on March 4, the result was a Parliament with no clear-cut majority. As weeks passed without a government, Mr Mattarella warned he would reluctantly appoint a nonpolitical Cabinet to take the country to fresh elections if a viable coalition could not be forged. Mr Cottarelli pledged his government would uphold Italy’s “essential” role in both the EU and in the eurozone and he promised “prudent management of our public accounts”. But markets have remained on edge, with the prospect of anti-euro political sentiment suddenly gaining traction in Italy and Cottarelli’s own tenure seen as limited, with another election approaching. The government’s benchmark borrowing rate increased further, the Milan stock market slipped and the euro weakened against the dollar. Mr Cottarelli, who earned the nickname “Mr Scissors” with his reputation for finding fat to trim in public spending, said elections could come as soon as “after August” if his Cabinet fails to get the required confidence votes in both chambers of Parliament.

Matteo Salvini's League has made stunning gains in recent regional elections (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP) Credit: Matteo Salvini's League has made stunning gains in recent regional elections (Giuseppe Lami/ANSA via AP)