Maryland community ‘heartbroken’ after second flood in two years

Flash floods have sent cars floating down roads in Ellicott City, Maryland – less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

As the flood waters receded late Sunday, officials were just beginning the grim task of assessing the destruction.

During an evening news conference, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said authorities are not aware of any fatalities or missing people.

Kittleman said the damage was significant and appeared to him to be worse than the flooding two years ago.

Governor Larry Hogan toured the area and promised "every bit of assistance we possibly can."

"They say this is a once every 1,000-year flood and we've had two of them in two years," Hogan said.