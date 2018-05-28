Parachute murder plot wife Victoria Cilliers struggles to believe that husband tried to kill her

A woman who survived two murder attempts by her husband has revealed she still coming to terms with the fact that he tried to take her life.

In her first television interview, Victoria Cilliers told Good Morning Britain that she is "struggling to process" the extent of her husband's betrayal, despite a guilty verdict in court last week.

"I still can't get to grips with the whole 'my husband tried to kill me' slant", she added.

Army sergeant Emile Cilliers was found guilty of attempted murder after tampering with his wife's parachute before a skydive.

He was also convicted of causing a gas leak at their family home in another attempt on her life.

Mrs Cilliers miraculously survived the 4,000ft fall at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire in April 2015.

The court heard how Emile Cilliers was in serious financial difficulty, and that he wanted his wife's life insurance money to start a new life with his lover.