Jeremy Hunt launches review to 'eliminate' gender pay gap in medicine

A review has been launched to eliminate the gender pay gap in medicine, which sees male doctors paid over £10,000 more than their female counterparts.

Male doctors receive an average £67,788 in basic pay, compared with £57,569 for female doctors – a difference of £10,219 or 15%.

The NHS has an overall gender pay gap of 23% despite the fact that it employs far more women than men.

This is because the number of highly paid male doctors is a much bigger proportion of the male NHS workforce than female doctors are of the female workforce.

To tackle this inequality, Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt has launched an independent review to be led by top doctor Professor Jane Dacre.

Reasons why there are more men at the top of the career ladder in medicine include that taking time out for maternity or carer responsibilities can affect the opportunities women get for career or pay progression, as consultant training takes time and pay progression rates are based on time served.

It may also be affecting reward payments for work done in addition to core roles.