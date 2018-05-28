Risk of thundery downpours arriving in the south overnight. Humid.

Any heavy showers and thunderstorms dying out this evening. Meanwhile, low cloud will spread in from North Sea, perhaps reaching parts of Wales and southwest England. Risk of heavy showers and thunderstorms arriving into southern parts later in the night.

Another bright day in the west on Tuesday, but a cloudier day elsewhere and misty along North Sea coasts. Heavy showers and thunderstorms over some southern parts. Cooler for many.

Staying warm and humid for the rest of the working week, but noticeably cooler along North Sea coasts. Plenty of dry, fine weather around, especially in the north. Further scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms at times.