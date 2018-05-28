Thousands of shoes laid out in European square

A campaign group has laid out 4,500 pairs of shoes in Brussels - claiming that each one represents a Palestinian life lost in the Middle Eastern conflict.

The display has been set up near the European Council building, where EU foreign ministers will meet.

Avaaz, a citizen campaign group, collected the shoes from all around Europe.

Campaign Director, Christoph Schott said the aim of the project was to show EU leaders that "people in Europe care what happens in Palestine, they care what happens in Gaza" and that "enough is enough".

The number of dead in Palestine is still disputed.

The EU meeting comes during rising tensions along the border between Gaza and Israel.