Very warm and humid day with temperatures up to 29C

Any lingering showers will quickly die away leaving a dry morning on Monday, but it will be a cloudy start for some.

Misty low cloud across northeast Britain will soon burn back to the coast, but it will linger here all day.

Elsewhere there'll be some warm spells of sunshine, but this warmth will trigger some heavy showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, these mainly across in the south and west.

It will be another very warm and humid day, with maximum temperatures around 29 Celsius (84 F).