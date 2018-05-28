Warm with sunny spells. Isolated thunderstorms in the south later.

Low cloud across northeast Britain will soon burn back towards the coasts where it will linger all day. Spells of warm sunshine will develop for most, but these will trigger afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms in the south and west.

Thundery showers die out through the evening leaving a dry night, but low cloud will spread inland from the North Sea giving many places a misty end to the night.

Another bright day in the west on Tuesday, but a cloudier day elsewhere and misty along North Sea coasts. Thundery showers may spread to the south at times. Feeling cooler for most

A changeable period from Wednesday, with further thunderstorms across England and Wales, some spreading into northern parts on Wednesday night. Still plenty of dry and bright weather around and generally very warm.